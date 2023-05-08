Azad promises return of migrant KP community with dignity Visits Jagtitownship

Jammu, May 8 : Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad today promised the return of migrant Kashmiri Pandit (KP) community to their homes in Kashmir with dignity.
According to a press note he was addressing the migrant KP community at Jagti Township during his visit there. Azad said that he will make all efforts to ensure their return to their respective homes in Kashmir with respect and dignity. “I assured all of you for your return to homes when I was the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir. I opened job opportunities for all those who had migrated from Kashmir and paved the safe return with all required secured initiatives. I believe lot more is to be done and I promise you if I am elected to power, all the measures will be taken in this regard,” he said.
Azad added that he feels and understands the pain of this migrant community since they have literally been uprooted by the conflict and forced to migrate from their birth place. “Nothing can compensate the losses that you suffered while leaving your homes. My first and important priority is to rehabilitate you back at your respective ancestral places,” he told the migrant Pandits. He said providing jobs and financial assistance is not enough to win the trust of community, it is the duty of state to rehabilitate “you back with honour and dignity so that you can have the same feelings which you enjoyed before leaving your homes.”