Azad promises return of migrant KP community with dignity Visits Jagtitownship

According to a press note he was addressing the migrant KP community at Jagti Township during his visit there. Azad said that he will make all efforts to ensure their return to their respective homes in Kashmir with respect and dignity. “I assured all of you for your return to homes when I was the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir. I opened job opportunities for all those who had migrated from Kashmir and paved the safe return with all required secured initiatives. I believe lot more is to be done and I promise you if I am elected to power, all the measures will be taken in this regard,” he said.