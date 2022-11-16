Azad rechristens DAP; applies for registration under new name

Party’s senior leader and former minister Taj Mohi-Ud-Din told Greater Kashmir that the call to rename the party was taken by the chairman following a suggestion of the ECI.

“This was the requirement of ECI. The party had applied for registration of the Democratic Azad Party. However, the ECI said that the registration could not be granted to the party under the name applied for i.e., Democratic Azad Party as it was similar to some other party. They (ECI) suggested that we should come up with some other name for getting the party registered, hence this decision to rechristen DAP as Progressive Azad Party,” said Taj Mohi-Ud-Din, who is also the treasurer of the party.