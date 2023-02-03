Bad sanitation costs us nearly 6% of GDP: CS

He exhorted upon the officers that there is no tomorrow to defer this significant task to. He impressed upon them that either “we have to do it now or we should vacate our positions voluntarily to let others do it.” He said that there is no question of not being able to complete the targets of this mission in the stipulated time frame.

The Chief Secretary gave out that the process of cleanliness is one to be done in a mission mode. He stressed on doing the team work by understanding what, how and why it needs to be done. He stated that sanitation leads to prosperity. He revealed that the bad sanitation costs “us nearly 6% of our GDP.” He further said that it takes toll on “our prosperity as it even spoils our means of livelihood and instead makes us to spend our earnings on treatment of communicable diseases.”