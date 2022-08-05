Badyal, Mir among 24 JKAS officers to retire in 2023

Jammu, Aug 5: Secretary Department, Industries & Commerce and Director, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Kashmir are among twenty-four members of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS), who will retire on attaining the age of superannuation during the calendar year 2023. As per a GAD notification, those would attain the age of superannuation in 2023 included Kusum Badyal Secretary in the Department, Industries & Commerce; Abdul Salam Mir Director, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Kashmir; Ramesh Chander Additional District Development Commissioner, Jammu; Babu Ram Additional Secretary to the Government, Agriculture Production Department; Choudhary Mohammad Rashid Special Secretary to the Government, Floriculture, Parks and Gardens Department; Manzoor Hussain Additional District Development Commissioner, Shopian; Syed Muried Hussain Shah Additional Secretary to the Government, ARI & Trainings Department and Mohammad Altaf Wani Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Kokemag.