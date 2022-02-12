Bajrang Dal protests in Jammu | 'Students shouldn't be allowed to do Hijab in educational institutions'

Jammu, Feb 12: The Rashtriya Bajrang Dal Saturday held a protest against Hijab in educational institutions of Jammu and Kashmir.
They demanded implementation of dress code in all educational institutions across the country including Jammu and Kashmir.
Led by their president, Rakesh Bajrangi, the protesters assembled here against the wearing of Hijab in educational institutions.
“We have appealed to the Government of India to implement a dress code for all students in schools, colleges and universities,” Bajrangi said.
He said that the students should not be allowed to violate the dress code or do Hijab in educational institutions.
“The government should strictly implement the same dress code in J&K,” Bajrangi said.
He also alleged former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti of trying to add fire to fuel with their social media posts.