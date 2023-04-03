Basohli painting gets GI tagging

Pertinently, Geographical Indications (GI) is a form of Intellectual Property right that identifies goods originating from a specific geographical location and having distinct nature, quality and characteristics linked to that location. The process for GI tagging of 9 products of Jammu region products was initiated by NABARD in consultation with Department of Handicrafts and Handloom in December 2020, during the difficult times of COVID. The GI tags have now finally been granted to these products after a long legal process.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, congratulated the country on getting 33 GI tags, the highest ever in a single year, by tweeting through his official twitter handle. The products from UT of Jammu and Kashmir have been included in the list of 33 products that have received the GI tag on 31 March 2023. This is the first time in the history of GI registration that Jammu region got GI tag for handicrafts.