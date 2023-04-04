Bawa Kailakh Dev Ji website launched | Promoting inclusiveness imperative for larger good of society: Rana

“It is heartening that the mission of spreading the message of love, compassion and truthfulness to wider audience is being undertaken by the use of technological tools,” Rana said while launching the Website www.bawakailakhdev.com of Bawa Kailakh Dev Ji Mandir, at Thathar, Bantalab, a press release said.

He said the message of tranquility and brotherhood transcending beyond the boundaries will go a long way in forging the bonds of brotherhood and unity besides various segments of society. “This is imperative for ensuring lasting peace, which is the essence of the Sanatan Dharma, which believes in the universe as a family. All this is in consonance with the deeply ingrained Vedic philosophy, which does not differentiate between the people on regional, religious or continental basis but treats them as one. This effort has been appreciated globally,”the BJP leader said. He said every Sanatani begins the day with the prayers for everyone to be happy, everyone to be in good health and everyone to prosper as they believe God in every particle, least to speak of human beings.