Beautification of canals is must with other smart city initiatives: BJP

Jammu, Aug 26: BJP today said that beautification of canals is a must step along with other smart city initiatives being taken in Jammu city.
According to a press note, this was stated by senior BJP leaders, while listening to the public grievances at BJP headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
J&K BJP Vice-President and former Minister Sham Choudhary, BJP NEM and former Minister Priya Sethi, BJP All Morcha Incharge Munish Sharma and BJP Secretary & Coordinator Grievances Committee Arvind Gupta, listened to public grievances and took up same with concerned officials for early solutions.
Many individuals and deputations visited the BJP office to meet the party leaders and narrate their woes & problems.
A deputation raised the important issue of beautification of canals in the city of temples. They stated that the all the historic water resources must be protected, cleaned and steps be ensured to beautify them. They immediately talked to the Mayor JMC and other concerned department officials them to take up the matter on priority basis and show utmost sincerity, dedication and co-operation to achieve the objective.
Other issues presented by common masses before the senior party leaders were related to PHE, PWD, Rural Development, Revenue, Irrigation & Flood Control, Education, Agriculture etc.
Presented issues were on the spot, taken up with the heads of these departments by the party leaders telephonically and they were impressed with immediate solutions.