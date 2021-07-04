BGSBU fixes July 15 as last date for online submission of admission forms

Srinagar July 4: The authorities at Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) Rajouri have fixed July 15,2021 as the last date for submission of online admission application forms for various Doctorate (Ph.D.), postgraduate (P.G.), undergraduate (U.G.)and other professional courses.

An official handout by the varsity further said that July 15 will also be the last date for submission of online admission forms for B.Tech, lateral entry to B.Tech, diploma engineering, lateral entry to diploma engineering and other diploma courses of BGSBU.

For online submission of admission forms, candidates have been asked to visit the admission portal available at university website www.bgsbu.ac.in.