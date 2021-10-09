BGSBU Prof bags INSA young scientist award

“Dr. Asgher belongs to a far-flung area of district Rajouri. He comes from a modest background and has been a hard-working researcher to achieve this feat. He has been awarded for his outstanding work on the role of heavy metals and signalling molecules in plant physiology using cultivated and medicinal species. In particular, his research on ethylene optimization using sulphur supplementation for augmenting photosynthesis and growth under cadmium stress can be used for developing heavy metal tolerant crop plants,” a BGSBU handout said.

Dr Asgher will receive a citation, medal along with a cash prize of Rs one lakh by the Academy.

Prof Akbar Masood Vice Chancellor Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University congratulated him for the prestigious award.