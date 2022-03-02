Bhagwad Gita’s message more relevant in stressful environment: Devender Rana

A statement of BJP issued here said that launching the Shrimad Bhagwad Gita with the commentary of Shreela Vishwanath Chakervarti Thakur, the Rasika Acharaya of Vrindavan, Rana said, “Bhagwat Gita is an eternal philosophy for those who wish to be awakened and enlightened.”

Referring to the old saying that one could wake up a person who is sleeping but one could not awaken someone who was pretending to be asleep, he said that the Bhagwad Gita was for those who wish to awaken.