Bhagwad Gita’s message more relevant in stressful environment: Devender Rana

Jammu, Mar 2: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devender Singh Rana Wednesday lauded the efforts of generating enlightenment about Shrimad Bhagwad Gita, especially among youth, saying the eternal message was relevant now ever than before in the stressful environment.
A statement of BJP issued here said that launching the Shrimad Bhagwad Gita with the commentary of Shreela Vishwanath Chakervarti Thakur, the Rasika Acharaya of Vrindavan, Rana said, “Bhagwat Gita is an eternal philosophy for those who wish to be awakened and enlightened.”
Referring to the old saying that one could wake up a person who is sleeping but one could not awaken someone who was pretending to be asleep, he said that the Bhagwad Gita was for those who wish to awaken.
Rana said that the underlying philosophy in Shrimad Bhagwad Gita would surely lead to prosperity, harmony, and spiritual growth.
He described the scripture as a manual for life and living as it emphasises mainly on action, the Karma.
Rana expressed hope that the youngsters go through this philosophy and reflect on higher pursuits of life.