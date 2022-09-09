Bharat Jodo Yatra” being taken up by AICC will reinvigorate communal harmony: Congress

He claimed that this dismal scenario necessitated “Bharat Jodo Yatra” being taken up by AICC leader Rahul Gandhi to reinvigorate communal harmony. “You will see that after Rahulji completes his 3500 km long “Bharat Jodo” Pad Yatra to strengthen unity, the country will witness revolutionary changes. The Yatra is aimed at highlighting the problems arising out of spiralling unemployment, inflation besides other ills plaguing the country under the present ruling dispensation,” JKPCC president said.

JKPCC chief alleged that youth of J&K were being suffocated by “repressive policies of the present Government.”He exhorted the party’s youth wing to make efforts to bring about change and empower the youth to shape a future of dignity and peace. He said, “The looming uncertainty coupled with the confrontational approach of the BJP government has created a sense of despair and hopelessness among the youth. The youth feel cheated and betrayed after promises made to them in 2014 were either broken or unapologetically abandoned. Due to this, the trust deficit has been further widened.”