Bharat Jodo Yatra” being taken up by AICC will reinvigorate communal harmony: Congress

Jammu, Sep 9: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Vikar Rasool Wani on Friday exhorted the youth of J&K to be the harbingers of peace and rid the Union Territory (UT) of “political opportunism and deceit.”
He alleged that the central government’s “unfortunate failure to reach out and build bridges of reconciliation and peace with youth created a political vacuum in J&K.” “In this grim atmosphere, our youth are being robbed of their right to dream of a dignified and prosperous future – which is a travesty,” he alleged.
He made these allegations, while addressing a meeting of ex-youth Congress activists organized by ex-PYC president Pranav Shagotra. JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla, general secretary Manmohan Singh too accompanied him besides other senior leaders.
Later speaking to the media, Vikar maintained that the “Bharat Jodo Yatra” would bring an “inquilab” (revolution) in the country, including J&K.
Taking a dig at his party’s main political detractor BJP, he alleged, “Come elections and the BJP will resort to divisive politics, dividing people in the name of religion, caste and regions and thus disturbing peace and causing irreparable damage to the communal fabric of the country. This approach resulted in the division of the country in the past and they are creating a wedge among different communities yet again to pursue their communal political agenda.”
He claimed that this dismal scenario necessitated “Bharat Jodo Yatra” being taken up by AICC leader Rahul Gandhi to reinvigorate communal harmony. “You will see that after Rahulji completes his 3500 km long “Bharat Jodo” Pad Yatra to strengthen unity, the country will witness revolutionary changes. The Yatra is aimed at highlighting the problems arising out of spiralling unemployment, inflation besides other ills plaguing the country under the present ruling dispensation,” JKPCC president said.
JKPCC chief alleged that youth of J&K were being suffocated by “repressive policies of the present Government.”He exhorted the party’s youth wing to make efforts to bring about change and empower the youth to shape a future of dignity and peace. He said, “The looming uncertainty coupled with the confrontational approach of the BJP government has created a sense of despair and hopelessness among the youth. The youth feel cheated and betrayed after promises made to them in 2014 were either broken or unapologetically abandoned. Due to this, the trust deficit has been further widened.”