Bharat will not tolerate any violation on its territory: BJP

Jammu, Oct 27 : Senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister, Kavinder Gupta, has vehemently condemned Pakistan for its unprovoked firing and shelling along the border.
In a statement , he emphasised that despite various agreements and assurances, our neighboring country persists in engaging in such aggressive actions periodically, a situation that is deeply regrettable.
Kavinder expressed the BJP's unwavering support for the people facing this crisis due to unprovoked shelling on borders and lauded the robust response of the Indian security personnel, who are steadfastly protecting the nation's borders.
“The armed forces have been granted the authority to respond firmly to Pakistan's aggression, sending a clear message on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that enough is enough. Bharat will not tolerate any violation of its territory, any harm to its citizens, or any form of aggression,” the senior BJP leader said.
While acknowledging that the Modi Government is taking significant steps to alleviate the problems faced by the border population and to respond fittingly to Pakistan's provocations, he expressed concern about certain leaders who are engaging in political maneuvering and attempting to tarnish the image of Prime Minister Modi through irresponsible statements.
Gupta called for unity and support for the government's efforts to protect the nation and its people, stressing the importance of standing together as a country in the face of external threats.