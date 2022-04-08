Bhat posted as Superintendent Central Jail Kot Bhalwal

Earlier through the same order, Dinesh Sharma Superintendent Central Jail Kot Bhalwal, Jammu was transferred and posted as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in Prisons Headquarters with immediate effect.

“In the interest of administration, the services of Veerinder Kumar Bhat Deputy Commandant IR-22nd Battalion, are placed at the disposal of Prisons Department with immediate effect and consequently posted as Superintendent Central Jail Kot Bhalwal, Jammu vice Dinesh Sharma,” read an order issued by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home R K Goyal.