Bhata Dhurian terror attack | Northern Commander takes stock of operation to hunt perpetrators

Jammu, Apr 26: General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Northern Command Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi Wednesday visited Rajouri and Poonch sector to review operational preparedness and take stock of ongoing operations to track perpetrators of Bhata Dhurian terror attack.
This was his second visit within a week. Earlier he had visited the twin border districts on April 22.
Northern Commander, while interacting with the troops deployed there, exhorted them to be relentless in their pursuit. He also visited a Company operating base at a remote location in the sub-region of Pir Panjal. Before his visit, the area was fully sanitised and cordoned by a multi-layered security grid.
Northern Command shared this information on its official Twitter handle.
"#LtGenUpendra Dwivedi, #ArmyCdr_NC visited Rajouri & Poonch Sector & reviewed operational preparedness & took stock of ongoing operations. He interacted with the troops deployed in remote areas and exhorted them to be innovative and relentless in their pursuit,” a tweet on the official handle of Northern Command read.
“#LtGenUpendra Dwivedi, #ArmyCdr_NC visited a Company Operating Base at remote location in the shadow of imposing #PirPanjal; interacted with troops and applauded them for their sustained efforts & good work,” it (Northern Command) further tweeted.