Bhim Sen Tuti gets additional charge of IGP Traffic

Jammu, May 26: J&K Home Department Friday assigned additional charge of the post of IGP, Traffic, J&K to IGP (Headquarters) PHQ Bhim Sen Tuti, till further orders.
“In the interest of administration, it is hereby ordered that Bhim Sen Tuti, IGP (Headquarters) PHQ, will hold the additional charge of the post of IGP, Traffic, J&K, in addition to his own duties, till further orders,” read an order issued by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Raj Kumar Goyal.
Earlier, Inspector General of Police, Traffic, J&K, Vikramjit Singh was transferred and given the charge of the post of Commissioner Secretary Industries and Commerce Department.