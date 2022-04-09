Bhim Singh indisposed; shifted to SSH Jammu

Jammu, Apr 8: Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) supremo Prof Bhim Singh on Friday shifted from Udhampur hospital to Jammu Super Specialty Hospital (SSH).
JKNPP spokesperson said that the senior advocate of the Supreme Court of India, who was indisposed and was under treatment at Udhampur hospital, was brought to SSH Jammu, where he was under the supervision of Dr Sushil Sharma, the Head of the institution.
“Several friends and well-wishers visited Prof Bhim Singh, wishing him speedy recovery,” the spokesperson added.