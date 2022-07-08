Bhim Singh’s Demise | CJ to convene Full Court Reference on July 15

Jammu, July 8: Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh would convene a ‘Full Court Reference’ in the Jammu wing of the High Court on July 15 to condole the demise of Bhim Singh.
Singh, a senior advocate and member of J&K High Court Bar Association Jammu passed away on May 31, 2022.
As per a notification issued by Registrar General Sanjeev Gupta, the members of the Bar of Srinagar wing may join the reference proceedings virtually from the Srinagar wing of the High Court.
“The Chief Justice has been pleased to convene a Full Court Reference in Jammu wing of the High Court on July 15, 2022 (Friday) at 3 pm to condole the demise of Bhim Singh, senior advocate, member of J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu, who passed away on May 31, 2022. In terms of the High Court Notification No 49/LP dated October 16, 2020, regarding the guidelines for holding the Full Court reference, the Full Court reference will be held at 3 pm in the Court Room of the Chief Justice in the Jammu wing of the High Court,” the notification reads.