Bhim Singh’s Demise | CJ to convene Full Court Reference on July 15

“The Chief Justice has been pleased to convene a Full Court Reference in Jammu wing of the High Court on July 15, 2022 (Friday) at 3 pm to condole the demise of Bhim Singh, senior advocate, member of J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu, who passed away on May 31, 2022. In terms of the High Court Notification No 49/LP dated October 16, 2020, regarding the guidelines for holding the Full Court reference, the Full Court reference will be held at 3 pm in the Court Room of the Chief Justice in the Jammu wing of the High Court,” the notification reads.