BIG FM Jammu hosts comedy talent hunt

The talent hunt gave BIG FM listeners a chance to send in their entries to participate in the show. The best of the performances were facilitated at Radisson Blu, Jammu. The event saw over 400 listeners laugh out loud at witty and hilarious performances put up by India’s best stand-up comic Gaurav Gupta. The event was attended by DC Jammu Avny Lavasa along with other dignitaries. Bowling sensation Umran Malik who has recently been inducted in the Indian Cricket Team was also there to enjoy the moments.