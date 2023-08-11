BJP all set to return with thumping majority in 2024: Rana

“India is all set to enter into glorious chapter of its economic and developmental odyssey post-independence to become the world’s third blooming economy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the party to its third consecutive term in 2024 general elections,” he said.

According to a press note, he was interactuing with the various deputations, individuals along with Veenu Khanna, BJP State Secretary during the weekly public hearing at the BJP headquarters here. Devender Rana said that strong foundations have been laid during the past over nine years since 2014 due to relentless efforts of the Prime Minister in every sector that have caught the imagination of the world across continents.