BJP all set to return with thumping majority in 2024: Rana

Jammu, Aug 11: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today said that his party is all set to return with thumping majority in 2024 parliamentary elections.
“India is all set to enter into glorious chapter of its economic and developmental odyssey post-independence to become the world’s third blooming economy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the party to its third consecutive term in 2024 general elections,” he said.
According to a press note, he was interactuing with the various deputations, individuals along with Veenu Khanna, BJP State Secretary during the weekly public hearing at the BJP headquarters here. Devender Rana said that strong foundations have been laid during the past over nine years since 2014 due to relentless efforts of the Prime Minister in every sector that have caught the imagination of the world across continents.
“With all positives to its credit, the BJP is going to win the next year’s general elections with a thumping majority”, he added.
Rana said India’s growth trajectory has inspired even the developed nations that underwent most difficult times during the Covid pandemic and added that this is how the vision and steadfastness of the Prime Minister showed the way to all those undergoing the phase of despondency and gloom. He quoted the International Monetary Fund reposing faith in the Indian economy, describing it as a very strong economy. He said the BJP led NDA government has set a target for itself to change the overall scenario of the country by overtaking the political outfits that caused huge damage to the greatest civilization of the world by indulging in exploitation and appeasement.
Referring to the turnaround in the overall situation across Jammu and Kashmir, Rana said that the era of uncertainty has been taken over by stability and the phase of gloom by blooming peace, bringing cheer in the lives of the people. He said the Prime Minister has proved beyond any doubt that “Modi Hai Tu Mumkin Hai” while recalling the historic decision of repealing Article 370 and 35A.