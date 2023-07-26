BJP always at the doorsteps of people: Sat Sharma

Jammu, July 26: Senior BJP leader Sat Sharma today said that BJP is always at the doorsteps of people.
According to a press release, he was addressing the people while listening to their grievances. The people were from different areas of Jammu as well as Kashmir province. The people had reached party office in deputations and groups with their problems, which were listened and taken up with the senior officials of the concerned departments for early disposal by Sat Sharma, who talked through phone to these officials and in some cases, representations of the deputations were forwarded to the departments.
Sat Sharmasaid that the party deputes senior leaders on daily basis to meet the people and listen to their problems. He said that the leaders are available at BJP office as well as many other leaders are going door to door to educate the people about the development works and welfare schemes of the Modi government, besides getting on the spot assessment of the day today problems being faced by them.
He said that the BJP stands with the people in their joy and sorrow and always at forefront to helps in every possibly way.