BJP always at the doorsteps of people: Sat Sharma

Sat Sharmasaid that the party deputes senior leaders on daily basis to meet the people and listen to their problems. He said that the leaders are available at BJP office as well as many other leaders are going door to door to educate the people about the development works and welfare schemes of the Modi government, besides getting on the spot assessment of the day today problems being faced by them.

He said that the BJP stands with the people in their joy and sorrow and always at forefront to helps in every possibly way.