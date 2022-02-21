BJP betrayed daily wagers: Congress

Jammu, Feb 21: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Monday criticised the BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP) for betraying daily wagers and condemned the cane charge on peaceful protestors seeking justice.
JKPCC chief spokesman Ravinder Sharma said that the BJP betrayed the daily wagers, need-based and casual workers, and failed to deliver justice to them.
“The BJP leaders promised to regularise them after coming to power but failed to pay them regular wages,” he said and condemned the cane charge on the peaceful protest of daily wagers who were seeking their rights and demanding justice.
He demanded that the government should immediately frame a regularisation policy for all categories of daily wagers, casual and need-based workers, and temporary and contractual employees.