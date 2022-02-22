BJP betraying daily wagers: Congress

Jammu, Feb 22: Congress on Tuesday flayed the administration and the BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP) for an indifferent attitude towards the daily wagers, need-based, and other casual workers and demanded immediate framing and implementation of regularisation policy for them.
A statement of Congress issued here said that addressing a news conference here, the party leaders including Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Working President Raman Bhalla and chief spokesman Ravinder Sharma lashed out at the government for the “brutal baton charge” on the peaceful protesting daily wagers on Monday.
The JKPCC leaders blamed the BJP leadership for betraying these daily wagers and other categories of workers.
“The BJP made promises of regularisation to them before the assembly elections but after coming to power with a massive mandate, they betrayed them and taunted them saying that they were the sins of the previous governments,” they said.
The JKPCC leaders also opposed the water tax on the rural population and sought a full package for the refugees of 1947, 1965, and 1971.