BJP celebrates Independence Day with fervour across J&K

Jammu, Aug 16: J&K BJP celebrated the Independence Day with fervour with its senior leaders hoisting the national flag in every area, every region of Jammu and Kashmir.
This Independence Day, the BJP activists kept themselves busy while distributing the National Flag in every area making “Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan” a grand success and mission of common masses, a press release said.
At party headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina along with former Deputy Chief Minister of J&K Kavinder Gupta and other senior leaders of the party hoisted the national flag. Rakesh Mahajan, Tilak Gupta, Ajay Pargal, Dr Pardeep Mahotra, Ved Sharma, Adv Ishant Mahajan, Rekha Mahajan, Arun Dev Jamwal, Kulbhushan Mohtra, Parimoksh Seth, former MLC Charanjit Singh Khalsa and others were also present.
At party office Kachi Chawni office, former Minister Sat Sharma and former MP Shamsher Singh Manhas accompanied by, District President Parmod Kapahi, Mahila Morcha President Sanjit Dogra, Bawa Sharma, Ayodhya Gupta, Parduman Singh and other senior leaders hoisted the National Flag.
At historical City Chowk, MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, J&K BJP Vice President Yudhvir Sethi, BJP NEM Priya Sethi accompanied by former Dy. Mayor Adv. Purnima Sharma, Anju dogra, Sunil Prajapati and other senior leaders of the party hoisted National Flag.
Ravinder Raina, while addressing the jubilant gathering present on the occasions, said that the India got its freedom from the colonial rule after large number of persons made sacrifices. He said that on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call “ Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign was undertaken by the masses of India. He said that the campaign has seen unparalleled enthusiasm from the masses and sparked a new wave of patriotism among the youth. He also took the liberty to salute every patriot, every soldier who laid down their lives for the Naton.
Jugal Kishore Sharma wished every Indian and especially the residents of J&K on the Independence Day and said that the population of Jammu and Kashmir is celebrating “Swatantrata Diwas” with passion. He said that this is a very pious occasion for every Indian when we got independence after a hard struggle and many sacrifices.
Kavinder Gupta also extended greetings to the party workers and the public on the occasion of Independence Day. He said that the people must celebrate National days by inculcating the sense of the patriotism, work sincerely for the National building and strive for peace and hormony in the country.