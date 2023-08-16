BJP celebrates Independence Day with fervour across J&K

This Independence Day, the BJP activists kept themselves busy while distributing the National Flag in every area making “Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan” a grand success and mission of common masses, a press release said.

At party headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina along with former Deputy Chief Minister of J&K Kavinder Gupta and other senior leaders of the party hoisted the national flag. Rakesh Mahajan, Tilak Gupta, Ajay Pargal, Dr Pardeep Mahotra, Ved Sharma, Adv Ishant Mahajan, Rekha Mahajan, Arun Dev Jamwal, Kulbhushan Mohtra, Parimoksh Seth, former MLC Charanjit Singh Khalsa and others were also present.

At party office Kachi Chawni office, former Minister Sat Sharma and former MP Shamsher Singh Manhas accompanied by, District President Parmod Kapahi, Mahila Morcha President Sanjit Dogra, Bawa Sharma, Ayodhya Gupta, Parduman Singh and other senior leaders hoisted the National Flag.