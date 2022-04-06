BJP celebrates its 42nd foundation day across J&K

Jammu, Apr 6: J&K Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ravinder Raina on Wednesday stated that his party had established itself as the “unique voice of people” due to “hard work of its dedicated cadre and strong leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda.”
He was addressing the gathering at the party headquarter in a function organised on the occasion of BJP’s 42nd foundation day, which was celebrated across the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.
Earlier Raina and former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta and other senior party leaders, including spokesperson Balbir Ram Rattan, Mahila Morcha president Sanjita Dogra, district president Vinay Gupta, hoisted the party flag at party headquarter Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
Raina said, “On April 6 in 1980, the BJP was established to provide a strong nationalist voice in the national political space. Today the party has established itself as unique voice of the people of the country due to the selfless hard work of its dedicated cadre and the strong leadership provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national President J P Nadda and others.”
Raina maintained that BJP always served the society keeping national interest in mind. “Today BJP has 18 Cr members who are serving the nation and society with dedication. We believe that India is not just a piece of land but a living entity. Our activists work like soldiers who are always active without any self interest. BJP has served the nation from the days of Jana Sangh, Praja Parishad to its present form,” the J&K BJP president said.
He also remembered contributions of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhayay, Dr Shyama Prasad Mookherjee, Bharat Ratna former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former Deputy Prime Minister L K Advani and other great ideologues on the occasion. Raina also underlined various public welfare schemes initiated by the Modi government emphasizing that BJP under the “dedicated leadership'' was progressing with the vision of ‘Vasudev Kutumbakam’ and ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.’
“With the developing faith in BJP policies, people from all regions and religions are joining the party,” he said.
Kavinder Gupta emphasized on the “historical relevance of the need of a strong political party based on the values of nationalism.”
He said, “The strong organizational fabric of the party keeps track of the working system of the party. On April 6, 1980 a seed was sown, which has now grown up like a big Banyan tree with strong and firm roots.
All party senior leaders including former ministers, former legislators, office bearers, district presidents, DDCs, BDCs, Sarpanchs and Panche, primary members and other activists also hoisted party flags at their residences and booths across the J&K UT.
All district presidents of BJP hoisted party flags at their respective district offices. They also spoke on the history and progress of BJP, highlighting its struggle and achievements of the Narendra Modi government.
Party activists also listened to the address of the Prime Minister at Mandal level and carried out rallies holding party flags and raising slogans in favour of the party.