BJP celebrates its 42nd foundation day across J&K

Raina said, “On April 6 in 1980, the BJP was established to provide a strong nationalist voice in the national political space. Today the party has established itself as unique voice of the people of the country due to the selfless hard work of its dedicated cadre and the strong leadership provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national President J P Nadda and others.”

Raina maintained that BJP always served the society keeping national interest in mind. “Today BJP has 18 Cr members who are serving the nation and society with dedication. We believe that India is not just a piece of land but a living entity. Our activists work like soldiers who are always active without any self interest. BJP has served the nation from the days of Jana Sangh, Praja Parishad to its present form,” the J&K BJP president said.