BJP committed to provide succour to people: Kavinder

Jammu, Mar 15: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kavinder Gupta Tuesday said that the BJP government at the Centre would provide succour to the common people.
A statement of BJP issued here said quoted the former deputy chief minister as saying that the BJP workers were at the ground level marking their presence by remaining amidst the people, assessing their problems, and resolving their issues by taking these up with the concerned authorities.
Asserting that people were happy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, Gupta said that in the forthcoming assembly polls, people would make the 50+ target of BJP a success so that it forms government in J&K on its own.