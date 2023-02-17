BJP committed to welfare of people: Ravinder Raina

According to a press note, he was speaking at a party function. Ravinder Raina guided the Convenors and Co-convenors of Industries, Transport, Trader and Cooperative Cells of BJP regarding their working on the ground level. He asked them to conduct increased Pravas in their respective sectors to extend their reach. He also asked them to involve the maximum members from their sectors in their organisational programmes while discussing and raising their issues. BJP is committed for the welfare of Industries, Transporters, Traders, Cooperatives, he added.

Devender Singh Rana deliberated on the Pravas schedule of the senior Cell activists in different areas. He said that the issues faced by the various sections under these three Cells have already been highlighted at the appropriate levels with the resolution of many. He said that Cell activists are already working dedicatedly on these issues.