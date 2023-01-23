BJP concludes its 2-days working committee meet at Kathua

Tarun Chugh initiated his address while paying tributes to Neta ji Subhash Chander Bose and narrated his important role in Indian freedom struggle.

Chugh blamed Congress for building anti-National and divisive narrative along with NC and then PDP that was given birth and then nurtured to reap undue benefits in politics. Their anti people design murdered democracy in J&K. at a time, all the forms of all Praja Parishad candidates were rejected and NC was forcibly thrust upon J&K. Chugh said that BJP has 70 years long history of struggles and sacrifices to abrogate Article 370 in order to revive democracy and to give democratic rights to women, SCs, PoJK refugees, Gujjars and others.