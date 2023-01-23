BJP concludes its 2-days working committee meet at Kathua

Kathua, Jan 23: J&K BJP concluded its two day State Working Committee by holding day-long meeting in Kathua.
According to a press note, BJP National General Secretary and Prabhari J&K Tarun Chugh, J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina, Union MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh, MP Jugal Kishore Sharma (former President), BJP Seh-Prabhari Ashish Sood, former State Presidents Dr Nirmal Singh (former Deputy Chief minister), former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta and General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul addressed the meeting.
BJP State Office Bearers, Morcha Presidents, Executive Body, Special Invitees, Department Incharges, Cell Convenors, former MLAs, former MLCs and other senior party leaders participated in the meeting.
Tarun Chugh initiated his address while paying tributes to Neta ji Subhash Chander Bose and narrated his important role in Indian freedom struggle.
Chugh blamed Congress for building anti-National and divisive narrative along with NC and then PDP that was given birth and then nurtured to reap undue benefits in politics. Their anti people design murdered democracy in J&K. at a time, all the forms of all Praja Parishad candidates were rejected and NC was forcibly thrust upon J&K. Chugh said that BJP has 70 years long history of struggles and sacrifices to abrogate Article 370 in order to revive democracy and to give democratic rights to women, SCs, PoJK refugees, Gujjars and others.
Chugh added that misdeeds of parties like Congress, NC, PDP made J&K as terrorist hub, but now with the dedicated leadership efforts of Modi government now there is new opportunity of development, where youth is looking for opportunities.
Ravinder Raina in his Presidential address thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for unprecedented growth and development in Jammu & Kashmir and said that the region is witnessing major development under Modi government. He said that terrorist activities are on sharp decline in these years. Our brave security forces will soon eliminate all terrorists who are still taking innocent precious lives.
''BJP is ready for Assembly elections and will form the next government in J&K with absolute majority'', said Ravinder Raina and added that BJP has consistently secured more votes in every election held in J&K. He appreciated party activists in making BJP as a reckoning force in the region.
Raina said that Modi government has worked on principle of ''Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwaas''. He enumerated various public welfare schemes like PMAY, Swacch Bharat, e Shram cards, Pension schemes etc and their direct welfare benefits to the needy population.
Dr Jitendra Singh spoke on the historical discourse of BJP. He said that earlier Jana Sangha and then BJP led truly Bharat Jodo Yatra in the past with a clear intention of uniting the whole Nation. BJP’s Yatras were forcibly crushed, leaders jailed even sacrificing our greats like Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee by Congress led governments. He added that the world is ready to be led by India, but we must also prepare to accept the stage.