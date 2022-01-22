BJP credits Centre’s special focus, Article 370 repeal for J&K’s Good Governance index

The DGGI was released virtually by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, indicating that J&K registered an increase of 3.7 percent in good governance indicators between 2019 and 2021.

“The focus laid on J&K by the Narendra Modi-led BJP government and the abrogation of Article 370 led J&K to become the first union territory or state in the country which can boast of having DGGI to mark its achievements in the past couple of years,” BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta said in a statement here.