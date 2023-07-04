BJP criticises Mehbooba’s statement

In a statement, Sharma said that recently Mehbooba Mufti criticised the BJP government at the centre for using ED and other agencies for breaking up of the NCP party headed by Sharad Pawar.

“By saying this she is not only belittling the political wisdom of the leaders like Ajit Pawar, but also forgetting that Ajit Pawar was left with no choice after Sharad Pawar announced the name of Supriya Sule, his daughter as the head of the NCP. Thus, essentially it was a breakup in a family run political party where the head of the party was more inclined towards giving the charge of the party to his own daughter rather the politically matured Ajit Pawar,” Sharma said.