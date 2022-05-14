BJP delegation to meet LG; to raise security, other issues of KPs: Ravinder Raina

Jammu, May 14: J&K Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ravinder Raina on Saturday, while denouncing the killing of PM package employee Rahul Bhat, said that he along with other senior BJP leaders would meet J&K Lieutenant Governor on Sunday to discuss the security related issues of Kashmiri Pandits.
He also disclosed that the issue was also discussed with the Union Home Minister.
“The party also condemns the killing of an SPO, who was a Kashmiri Muslim by the terrorists. They cannot derail the peace and progress process here by their heinous acts which are actually an attempt to murder Kashmiriyat,” Raina said while speaking to media persons at the party headquarters at Trikuta Nagar in Jammu.
Raina said, “This sorry episode of Kashmiri employee Rahul Bhat’s killing has ashamed humanity and whole Jammu & Kashmir. This has maligned humanity and ashamed the whole Kashmiri society. Rahul was dedicatedly serving the society when he was brutally murdered by the Pakistani sponsored terrorists.”
He said that those who were working in different areas of Kashmir under the PM package were concerned about their security and their various representations met the senior leadership of BJP.
“These targeted killings are being given befitting reply by JKP and our other forces. These terrorists are being neutralized by our brave forces and soon they will be eliminated. We talked to the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha regarding selective killings, security and other issues submitted by various social, religious organizations to us,” he said.