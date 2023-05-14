BJP devoted to welfare of people of J&K: Ravinder Raina

According to a press note, Raina accompanied by General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul, General Secretary Adv Vibodh Gupta and General Secretary Dr Devinder Kumar Manyal was addressing a meeting of senior party leaders to discuss the forthcoming party programmes.

Raina asked the party leaders to work for the core strengthening of the party. He said that the BJP is the only political party that works with the people and for the people for 365 days in a year that keeps it united with the people in their every need. He laid emphasis on strengthening the party at booth-level, as Jammu and Kashmir will witness major elections in the near future.