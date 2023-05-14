BJP devoted to welfare of people of J&K: Ravinder Raina

Jammu, May 14 : J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina today said that his party is devoted to the welfare of people.
According to a press note, Raina accompanied by General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul, General Secretary Adv Vibodh Gupta and General Secretary Dr Devinder Kumar Manyal was addressing a meeting of senior party leaders to discuss the forthcoming party programmes.
Raina asked the party leaders to work for the core strengthening of the party. He said that the BJP is the only political party that works with the people and for the people for 365 days in a year that keeps it united with the people in their every need. He laid emphasis on strengthening the party at booth-level, as Jammu and Kashmir will witness major elections in the near future.
“Modi government has now successfully served the people for nine years now and asked the leaders to plan the future party programmes to celebrate the occasion,”Raina said. He told the party leaders to contact the ground level workers and the common masses hailing from their booth area to apprise them of the works done by the Modi government, both at the National level as well as the schemes diligently designed to empower the residents of Jammu and Kashmir.
While discussing the future party programmes in detail, Ashok Koul told the party leaders to organise the party programmes with the involvement of all the local party sympathizers, supporters and the prominent locals. He laid special emphasis on the Parliamentary Constituency wise programmes in the whole region for the future party programmes.