BJP dividing country on religious lines; Cong kept it safe: Mehbooba

“They want us to continue fighting with Pakistan. That’s why their Hindu-Muslim rant continues with the sole objective to divide people. Earlier they would rake up the name of Jinnah, now they have gone far ahead. Now they take the names of Mughal rulers Babar and Aurangzeb, who ruled the nation 800 and 500 years ago. What have we to do with them? Why are we remembering them? Don’t they have issues of road, water and electricity to address?” Mehbooba asked.

“We (J&K) supply electricity to other parts of the country. However, it (UT) has no power for our farmers to ensure water supply to irrigate their fields. People are suffering for want of water. Our youth are moving from pillar to post for jobs. They are in distress. Mothers and sisters are feeling helpless, worrying about the future of their sons and brothers who are taking to consumption of drugs, in majority cases out of frustration,” she said.