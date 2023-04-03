BJP for accelerated construction of transit accommodations : Nirmal Singh

Jammu, Apr 3: Senior BJP leader Dr Nirmal Singh today said that his party is committed for accelerating construction of transit accommodations for the Kashmiri migrant employees.
According to a press note, Dr Singh told this to a deputation of Kashmiri migrant employees after talking to the concerned officials regarding the exact status of the issue.
"BJP is concerned for the issues faced by the masses. The party is up for the sensitive approach to all the issues,"he stated.
Dr Nirmal Singh, former Deputy Chief Minister, accompanied by J&K BJP Secretary Veenu Khanna, and BJP Maha Sampark Abhiyaan Department Incharge Ankush Gupta, was listening to the public grievances at BJP headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
Numerous people, individually as well in the form of deputations, visited the BJP office to discuss their respective issues with the senior party leaders. Various issues represented contained matters of individual concerns as well as development oriented related to their respective areas. A deputation requested for the compensation of damaged crop at Shopian. A deputation of VDCs raised their pending issues. Another deputation from Greater Kailash requested for disposal of land compensation issues.
Besides various personal issues, other main issues presented related to PHE, PDD, roads, lanes, drains etc.
Dr Nirmal Singh listened to all the individuals and the deputations patiently and immediately took up the matters with the concerned departmental officials telephonically as well as issued letters for the others. Talking to the concerned authorities, he pressed for the prompt redressal of the issues.