BJP for impetus to cooperative, trade, industry, transport sectors in J&K: Rana

Jammu, Sep 3: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana on Saturday said that - BJP is committed to give impetus to cooperatives, trade, industry and transport sectors in J&K to be a part of the transformed growth story of the country under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
According to a press note, he was speaking to the convenors and co-convenors of the Cooperatives, Transport and Industries and Traders Cells of the BJP, here this afternoon
He said that CEO Mckinsey and CO , Bob Sternfels in a recent observation viewed that it is not India’s decade, its India’s century’ and this is due to the revolutionary, transformative initiatives taken by the BJP Government led by world leader Prime Minister Modi in the last eight years.
Rana said, “ We must all work to revive the Cooperative sector in J&K and fast track growth Industry, Trade and & Transport sector in J&K to work towards Naya Jammu & Kashmir.” He highlighted the crucial importance of the cooperatives, saying this sector can be a game changer in transforming rural and urban economy. The outreach of the cooperatives is equally vital for growth and employment generation, he added.
Rana said due to relentless efforts of the Prime Minister, Jammu and Kashmir is on transformational mode with the industry and services sectors getting fivefold increase in investments, which is itself a record during the past 75 years. That the Prime Minister himself launched the ambitious initiative involving investment of Rs 30,000 crore on April 24 this year is reflective of the keenness of the BJP to make Jammu and Kashmir as a model of change, he said, adding that more than doubling of the investment to Rs 75,000 crore is sure to give big fillip to industrial sector.
He said the transport, trade and commerce have held the economy in most testing times and promotion of these sectors is top on the agenda of the BJP especially as these generate a lot of jobs to skilled and unskilled workforce. He said the Cell will endeavour for seeking timely interventions of all concerned for addressing the issues confronting these sectors. For this purpose, a close coordination with the stakeholders will be ensured, he said.
Rana exuded confidence that the convenors of the allied cells will utilise their expertise in developing and promoting trade, commerce and industry optimally so that Jammu and Kashmir is steered to a new era of cooperation and progression.
The meeting discussed various issues pertaining to these sectors and decided to take them up with the Government at various levels to address them for accelerating the pace of growth in these sectors.
“Every compatriot has to play their pivotal role in realising the PM's vision of Naya Jammu and Kashmir, with opportunities of progress to all, irrespective of region, religion or caste", he said, hoping that the BJP cadre will be a facilitator in achieving this objective.