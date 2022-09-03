BJP for impetus to cooperative, trade, industry, transport sectors in J&K: Rana

Rana said, “ We must all work to revive the Cooperative sector in J&K and fast track growth Industry, Trade and & Transport sector in J&K to work towards Naya Jammu & Kashmir.” He highlighted the crucial importance of the cooperatives, saying this sector can be a game changer in transforming rural and urban economy. The outreach of the cooperatives is equally vital for growth and employment generation, he added.

Rana said due to relentless efforts of the Prime Minister, Jammu and Kashmir is on transformational mode with the industry and services sectors getting fivefold increase in investments, which is itself a record during the past 75 years. That the Prime Minister himself launched the ambitious initiative involving investment of Rs 30,000 crore on April 24 this year is reflective of the keenness of the BJP to make Jammu and Kashmir as a model of change, he said, adding that more than doubling of the investment to Rs 75,000 crore is sure to give big fillip to industrial sector.