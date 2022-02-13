BJP happy with Delimitation Commission draft proposal; filing some suggestions: Raina

Raina dismissed the opposition outcry on the draft proposal, saying it has become a routine for parties like the Congress, National Conference and the PDP to raise a question mark and unleash propaganda on every good work done to provide justice to those marginalised over the decades under their rule.

The Delimitation Commission, in its draft report, has proposed an overhaul of Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, triggering protests from all political parties in the union territory.

The draft report was handed over to five associate members from the union territory Farooq Abdullah, Hasnain Masoodi and Akbar Lone (Lok Sabha MPs from the National Conference) and Jitendra Singh and Jugal Kishore (BJP MPs) on February 4 evening, asking them to file their objections by February 14, after which the report would be made public.

"The Delimitation Commission has done a commendable job. They have gone through the length and breadth and met different political parties besides leaders of various social and religious organisations and panchayati raj institution members, including district and block development council members, before coming out with a draft proposal," Raina told PTI here.

He lauded the hard work of the commission to provide justice to the deprived areas but said since the people in some pockets have raised their concerns, the BJP has taken note of it and our Parliament members will definitely put forth their concerns before the commission on February 14 to request for a review .

After almost all political parties opposed the draft Delimitation Commission report, hundreds of BJP activists on February 7 tendered mass resignation to protest the proposed merger of the Suchetgarh assembly constituency with R S Pura in Jammu district.

"We have pacified the protesting activists by assuring them that their concerns will be put forth before the commission Suchetgarh is located near the International Border and the people of the constituency met with our parliamentarians, expressing their desire to keep the constituency intact," he said.