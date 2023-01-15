BJP harbinger of positive change in J&K: Rana

He said that this is the time to demonstrate how strongly the people feel about a strong India under the unimpeachable leadership of the Prime Minister.

Rana, said J&K is poised for the peoples’ government and the beginning of an era of opportunities for all. This will also herald the closure of entitlement to govern by a chosen few since decades. The people will be masters of their own destiny in real sense of term, not just an exploitative slogan of depriving them of their basic rights, he said, adding that being a beautiful vase of different flowers and having a glorious ethos of bonding between various communities, J&K has a right to grow and shine as Jewel in the Crown of India. BJP leader said that the Prime Minister has a vision for progressive and prosperous Naya Jammu and Kashmir and, therefore, it is incumbent upon all to come forward and strengthen his hands. Backing and supporting Modi will be strengthening India and its glorious composite ethos. He hoped that the people would shoulder their responsibility of strengthening the BJP for fulfillment of their urges and aspirations. Rana dwelt in detail on the measures taken over the years for establishing peace, restoring normalcy and putting Jammu and Kashmir on the path of holistic development, saying abrogation of Article 370 has removed all the impediments in achieving this cherished objective. “Like many others, he said he also had doubts about the repeal of the temporary provision of the Constitution of India but it happened because ‘Modi Hai Tu Mumkin Hai’. With this revolutionary step, the dark spell of exploitation and discrimination has ended with renewed hope for the regions, including Jammu, to get its due share in governance and development,” he said.