BJP has become main political party of J&K: Ravinder Raina
Srinagar, May 28: J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina on Saturday said that BJP has become the main political party of Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a press note, he was addressing party's state office bearers' meeting in Jammu. Ravinder Raina in his presidential address appreciated the dedicated efforts of BJP activists from J&K in making the BJP as the main political party of J&K. “In every election held in the previous years in the region be it DDC, Sarpanch, Urban Local Bodies or any other election, BJP has emerged as the strongest political party,”he said. Raina added that that with the ever growing faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi led leadership every prominent political and social activist is joining the party and the time has come when BJP will form its government in J&K on its own in the upcoming assembly elections.
Jugal Kishore Sharma spoke on the important works of BJP for the nation and society while he also summed up the issues taken up in the meeting.
Ashok Koul provided the outline of various sessions to be conducted in the 2-day meeting. He also provided detailed insight on various forthcoming party programmes.
Sat Sharma, Priya Sethi and RS Pathania presented political, social and economical statements in the meeting on which brief discussions were also held.