BJP has extended its reach to every neglected part of society: Ashok Koul

Jammu, Mar 12: J&K BJP General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul today said that his party has extended its reach to every neglected part of society and hence garnered support from every region and religion.
According to a press note, he was address party workers. Koul conducted a thorough Pravas and later chaired various organisational meetings of Booth Sashaktikaran Abhiyan (booth strengthening campaign) at booth number 4 in ward 41 under Jammu West Assembly Constituency.
Meetings conducted consisted of booth committees and voter lists. Later Koul also addressed the Shakti Kendra workshop in which the address by President of India was also read by party leaders.
Ashok Koul on the occasion apprised the prominent civil society members about the important contribution of the Modi government in making the nation strong and society well-built. “To achieve our mission to strengthen the nation and society, the party has today extended its reach to every neglected part of society and hence garnered support from every region and religion,”he said.
During the meetings, Koul emphasised the Booth Sashaktikaran program will be based on the slogan ‘Apna Booth Majboot. He explained the chronology of various programmes to be conducted under the “Booth Sashaktikaran Abhiyan “ ”Booth jeeta Chunav jeeta is the basic mantra to win the elections, he added.