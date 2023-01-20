BJP has no right to target Congress: Jairam Ramesh

Confronted with a query as this afternoon Rahul Gandhi flew back to the Union capital after traversing distance from Hatli Morh to Chadwal, Ramesh said, “During Yatra, a break period is given to Bharat Yatris. This schedule spelling out a break for one-and-a-half-day was already in the public domain. Hence that period has been used to fly back. I’m even flying back to the union capital this evening. But this is not true that Yatra has been suspended due to inclement weather conditions. We have followed our schedule.”

With regard to Congress’ apathetic attitude towards Kashmiri Pandits as its leaders were sharing stage with those leaders, including Dr Farooq Abdullah, who would scoff at their tragedies and refuse to acknowledge their “genocide”, Digvijay Singh said, “One should not forget as to who was the Prime Minister and who was ruling at the Centre when it happened, Congress has always been very supportive and sympathric to both Hindus and Muslims and want them to be together. And with this message, we have embarked on this Yatra.”