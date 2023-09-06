BJP holds Meri Mati, Mera Desh campaign

Jammu, Sep 6: Continuing with the nationwide drive of collecting the mitti (soil) to use it in the making of Amrit Vatika at the national capital, BJP leaders from across Jammu and Kashmir led the campaign from the front, visited the houses of the martyrs and other important places and collected the mitti, a press release said.
In district Jammu South, Former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta and others visited the house of Martyr Veer Bahadur and honoured his wife Chandrakala.
In Shopian district, Meri mati Mera desh program held in chowan Keller shopian led by Mohammad Yousuf Bhat BJP District president Shopian. Zubair Ahmad Ganie BJP Youth President Shopian, Sajjad Ahmad Ganie BJP Youth Vice President and others were present in the programme.
Displaced district collected Mitti from Migrant camp Jagti, Nagrota, Jammu.