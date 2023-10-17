BJP improved vote percentage in Kargil: Tarun Chugh

“They are mocking the BJP. But I want to ask them as to why NC, Congress and PDP needed to form an alliance to contest against BJP and still their performance almost remained static. However, BJP, which in the last election had bagged only 1000 votes or so, registered an increase in vote share by six or seven times. This time we also managed to bag two seats against one in the last election. We thank the electorate of Kargil for blessing us,” he said, while responding to media queries on the sidelines of a party function.

BJP national general secretary asserted that assembly elections too would be held on time as all the processes related to delimitation and preparation of voting lists were completed and the Election Commission would take a call vis-à-vis its (election’s) timing.