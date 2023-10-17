BJP improved vote percentage in Kargil: Tarun Chugh

Jammu, Oct 17: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh Tuesday countered the opposition’s onslaught intensified after LAHDC Kargil polls stating that BJP fought alone and registered an increase in its vote percentage.
“They are mocking the BJP. But I want to ask them as to why NC, Congress and PDP needed to form an alliance to contest against BJP and still their performance almost remained static. However, BJP, which in the last election had bagged only 1000 votes or so, registered an increase in vote share by six or seven times. This time we also managed to bag two seats against one in the last election. We thank the electorate of Kargil for blessing us,” he said, while responding to media queries on the sidelines of a party function.
BJP national general secretary asserted that assembly elections too would be held on time as all the processes related to delimitation and preparation of voting lists were completed and the Election Commission would take a call vis-à-vis its (election’s) timing.
“These parties run by three families viz., Abdullahs, Muftis and Nehru-Gandhi, which looted J&K for decades will bite dust in the elections as and when they are held,” he said.
Chugh said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, J&K, which had been turned into “capital of terrorism”, was transformed into “tourism capital.”
With regard to raids on the premises related to former minister Chowdhary Lal Singh, he said, “As you sow, so shall you reap. The corrupt will not be spared.”
Earlier, addressing a workshop on” 'Booth Jana Sampark Maha Abhiyaan”, Chugh said that BJP is working to boost development, tourism, peace in J&K with computers in the hands of youth. He alleged that three dynastic parties want to push J&K into the turmoil and hand stones and AK 47 to the youth
He said that the BJP is following the struggle and the ideology initiated by Pt Prem Nath Dograi since 1950. He said that now BJP and earlier Jana Sangha have a history of continued struggle against the oppression and the wave of separatism initiated by the Nehru-Gandhi family and Abdullah family. He said that these families joined by the Mufti family have destroyed the socio-economic and security structure of Jammu & Kashmir through all these decades.