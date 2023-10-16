BJP inculcated spirit of inclusiveness: Rana

“Together we can overcome all the challenges with courage, as has been done during the past over nine years of the BJP led National Democratic Alliance Government,”Rana said while addressing people in the periphery of Jammu.

He said the BJP has set a goal to take the nation towards new heights by taking along all segments of society, irrespective of caste, religion or region, as per inclusive ethos ingrained in the national character from times immemorial. “This has withstood the test of times, which is why the great Indian civilization is not only flourishing but resonates with all its glory, rekindling hope of a peaceful world order based on the eternal philosophy of Vasudeva Kutumbkam . All attempts to divide the society by raking up caste and communal passions have failed,” he said.