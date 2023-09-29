BJP issues notices to 8 party rebels in Kashmir for ‘acts of indiscipline’

Jammu, Sep 29: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Disciplinary Committee Friday issued notices to eight party “rebels” in Kashmir for “indulging in activities prejudicial to maintenance of discipline in the party” and creating “a sense of mistrust in party leadership.”
However, as per the notices issued through WhatsApp, the Disciplinary Committee, headed by Sunil Sethi, gave them one week, “as one opportunity” to submit “unconditional apology and an undertaking to not to repeat these acts in future” to party president.
The notices, in this regard, have been issued from party headquarters to G M Mir; Dr Ali Mohd Mir; Altaf Thakur; Asif Masoodi; Arif Raja; Anwar Khan; Manzoor Bhat and Bilal Parray.
In case they did not tender an apology within the specified deadline, the committee cautioned to initiate regular proceedings against them and it might lead to their removal from official positions and even from their primary membership of BJP, in case allegations of indiscipline were established.
“While holding an inquiry of indiscipline against Sofi Yusuf vice president of Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party, it came to notice to the Disciplinary Committee that there are serious allegations and proof of indiscipline against each of you for indulging in activities prejudicial to maintenance of discipline in the party. By your activities a sense of mistrust has been created in party leadership,” the notice addressed to these “rebels” mentioned.
“Keeping in view your position in the party and your past contributions, the Disciplinary Committee has decided to give you one opportunity to submit your unconditional apology for your conduct and not to repeat in future in any such activity failing which it (Disciplinary Committee) will initiate regular proceedings against you and which may lead to your removal for official positions and even from Primary Membership of Bharatiya Janata Party in case allegations of indiscipline is established,” the notices further read.
Notices mentioned that if the “rebels” would choose to give unconditional apology and undertaking for the future, it should be “sent to the party president within one week from the issuance of notice.”
“Notice is being served through WhatsApp and there will be no separate service of notice,” it was further stated.
Aseem Gupta and Rekha Mahajan are the other members of the Disciplinary Committee.
Earlier on September 11, J&K BJP had issued a show-cause notice to its (J&K unit’s) vice president and co-in-charge Kashmir Sofi Yousuf for “indulging in anti-party activities.”
He, too, was given seven days to respond.
“Despite being senior leader of the party and now occupying a very senior position, it has come to the notice of the Disciplinary Committee of Jammu Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party, unfortunately, that you are indulging in anti-party activities and showing marked indiscipline in your political dealings. You have tried to create dissent in the party cadre with few more persons and now your audio-recording clip has surfaced whose contents depict that you have no regard for party discipline and high principles which are the basis of the political ideology of the party. Audio clips are being sent to you with this notice,” notice issued to Sofi had read.
With regard to the status of notice issued to Sofi earlier, Sethi told Greater Kashmir, “We heard him personally. Matter is with the president now.”