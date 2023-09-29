BJP issues notices to 8 party rebels in Kashmir for ‘acts of indiscipline’

However, as per the notices issued through WhatsApp, the Disciplinary Committee, headed by Sunil Sethi, gave them one week, “as one opportunity” to submit “unconditional apology and an undertaking to not to repeat these acts in future” to party president.

The notices, in this regard, have been issued from party headquarters to G M Mir; Dr Ali Mohd Mir; Altaf Thakur; Asif Masoodi; Arif Raja; Anwar Khan; Manzoor Bhat and Bilal Parray.

In case they did not tender an apology within the specified deadline, the committee cautioned to initiate regular proceedings against them and it might lead to their removal from official positions and even from their primary membership of BJP, in case allegations of indiscipline were established.