BJP Karykartas will take Modi Govt’s policies to masses: Chugh

New Delhi, Mar 20 : Senior BJP leader and J&K Core Group Member Devender Singh Rana today met the in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir and BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh at the party Central Headquarters and discussed the current situation in the Union Territory and ongoing developmental works.
According to a press release, Rana said that Jammu and Kashmir is on the path of development under the able and dynamic leadership of the Prime Minister.
Appreciating the special provisions given in the budget, presented by the Central Government recently, he said that this budget will give new dimensions to development in Jammu and Kashmir. “The budget evisages metro rail in Srinagar, drinking water connections in 18.36 lakh houses, agriculture and special provision has been made for horticulture, education, health and medical education, rural development department, power and Jal Shakhti departments besides the provision of crores of rupees for construction of roads and bridges,” Rana said.
He expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for keeping special provisions for Jammu and Kashmir in the budget .
Rana also expressed gratitude to Tarun Chugh, National General Secretary BJP, in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir, for his immense contribution in taking up with the Centre the issues of immense public importance of the Union Territory.