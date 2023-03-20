BJP Karykartas will take Modi Govt’s policies to masses: Chugh

According to a press release, Rana said that Jammu and Kashmir is on the path of development under the able and dynamic leadership of the Prime Minister.

Appreciating the special provisions given in the budget, presented by the Central Government recently, he said that this budget will give new dimensions to development in Jammu and Kashmir. “The budget evisages metro rail in Srinagar, drinking water connections in 18.36 lakh houses, agriculture and special provision has been made for horticulture, education, health and medical education, rural development department, power and Jal Shakhti departments besides the provision of crores of rupees for construction of roads and bridges,” Rana said.