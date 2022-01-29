BJP leader, DDC Srinagar member call on LG Sinha

Jammu, Jan 29: BJP leader ShailenderVaid, District Development Council (DDC) Srinagar member AijazHussain Saturday called on Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha at Raj Bhavan here.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Vaid on behalf of Patnitop Hotel Owners Association met Lt Governor and raised various issues related to development of Kud and Patnitop as preferred tourist destinations of Jammu and Kashmir.
Vaid put forth a number of demands and issues before the Lt Governor Sinha.
Interacting with Vaid, the Lt Governor observed that the J&K administration was dedicatedly working to fully explore the untapped Tourism potential of J&K, and is continuously improving the existing tourist spots, besides identifying the new ones to bring them on the tourist map.
Later, DDC member AijazHussain also met the Lt Governor and apprised him of the functioning of DDC Srinagar, besides presenting the demands of people pertaining to creation of posts for Biomedical Engineers in Hospitals across J&K and generating more employment opportunities for the youth.
He discussed with the Lt Governor various issues, including proper maintenance of rural roads and providing Birth Certificates by Block Development offices in rural areas, besides other issues related to the welfare of Shia community of J&K.