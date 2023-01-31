BJP leader Sunil Sharma meets LG

Jammu, Jan 31: Former minister and senior BJP leader, Sunil Sharma has said that the government is likely to issue an order to regularise the residential property poor people on state land on certain parameters,
Answering questions of a media house, Sunil Sharma said that: “…the influential persons had grabbed thousands of kanals of state land. Hence, the J&K administration has started retrieval of state land and kahcharai land.”
Referring to his meeting with the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, the BJP leader said,“LG sahab has assured that a set parameter shall be decided under which the residential houses of poor (and middle class) people will be regularised.”
He said that the LG has assured him that the order in this regard will also be issued to end this issue once for all. Sharma, however, supported the anti-encroachment drive against the influential and big land grabbers of state land.