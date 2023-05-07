BJP leaders inaugurate paver tile work in Jammu

According to a press note, Parvin Ghai, Brijesh Gupta, Sonali Gupta, Rahul Nargotra, Vikas Kumar, Dr Karan Singh, Ajay Gupta, Atul Mahajan, Vishal Mahajan, JE JMC Shabab, Supervisor Bhat, JMC (Jammu Municipal Corporation) officials, locals and political activists of the area were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Sat Sharma said that the progress of Jammu West has reached its heights and in the future, more stress will be placed remaining areas. He said that the area being low-lying, saw frequent drain jams and broken lanes, due to which the local residents were facing lots of difficulties. He said that BJP is committed to providing the best public infrastructure to the public.