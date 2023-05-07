BJP leaders inaugurate paver tile work in Jammu

Jammu, May 7: Former State President BJP and former Minister Sat Sharma (CA), local JMC Councillor Neelam Nargotra, and other party leaders today inaugurated paver tile work at Bharat Nagar area of Talab Tillo in Jammu.
According to a press note, Parvin Ghai, Brijesh Gupta, Sonali Gupta, Rahul Nargotra, Vikas Kumar, Dr Karan Singh, Ajay Gupta, Atul Mahajan, Vishal Mahajan, JE JMC Shabab, Supervisor Bhat, JMC (Jammu Municipal Corporation) officials, locals and political activists of the area were also present on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, Sat Sharma said that the progress of Jammu West has reached its heights and in the future, more stress will be placed remaining areas. He said that the area being low-lying, saw frequent drain jams and broken lanes, due to which the local residents were facing lots of difficulties. He said that BJP is committed to providing the best public infrastructure to the public.
Neelam Nargotra said that the lane condition worsened due to non-repairs and it was of the priority which was to be taken up so that basic amenities could be provided to the residents of Ward 40. The work inaugurated today is part of the total works at an estimated cost of around Rupees 40 lakhs comprising adjoining lanes of Ward 40.
Parmod Kapahi said that the BJP's public representatives are giving their best in providing solutions to the issues faced by the public.
Dr Pardeep Mahotra said that the development of the area is the cumulative responsibility of all the responsible citizens along with the JMC. He said that other development works are also to be initiated after the Talab Tillo main road is completely beautified under the smart city project.