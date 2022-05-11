BJP leaders listen to public grievances

Jammu, May 11: Sat Sharma , former BJP President and former Minister accompanied by Ashwani Sharma, former MLA and Sanjay Baru, Urban Local Bodies Cell Incharge, J&K BJP listened to the public grievances at BJP headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu. BJP headquarter was visited by dozens of deputations as well as many individuals to meet the senior party leadership and apprise them of their concerns regarding development of their respective areas and other individual administrative issues, a press note said.
Deputation from the border areas of Jammu as well Kashmir presented their burning issue of insufficient or absent water supply at the tail end villages for the irrigation purpose, while particularly mentioning D9 and D17. Deputations also raised the issue of defunct tube wells. Other deputations said that the lift irrigation system is not yet working. Construction of the Community hall at Sarwal was also raised by a deputation. Amongst other issues, visiting deputations raised several issues pertaining to drinking water, electricity, city roads, lanes and drain constructions or repairs.
Sat Sharma listened to their issues patiently and telephonically talked to the concerned departmental officials and issued letters for the others.
Sat Sharma said that people are continuously approaching the BJP office in huge numbers to find solutions to their development and administrative issues and the senior BJP leadership is sincerely working to address their problems. He said that many times people find it difficult to make direct approaches with the concerned officials and the departments regarding their issues and hence the BJP as a people’s party has started the exercise to provide relief to the common masses by holding daily grievances camps.