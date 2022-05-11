BJP leaders listen to public grievances

Deputation from the border areas of Jammu as well Kashmir presented their burning issue of insufficient or absent water supply at the tail end villages for the irrigation purpose, while particularly mentioning D9 and D17. Deputations also raised the issue of defunct tube wells. Other deputations said that the lift irrigation system is not yet working. Construction of the Community hall at Sarwal was also raised by a deputation. Amongst other issues, visiting deputations raised several issues pertaining to drinking water, electricity, city roads, lanes and drain constructions or repairs.