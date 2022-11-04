BJP leaders listen to public grievances

Jammu, Nov 4: J&K BJP vice-president and former Minister, Sham Choudhary accompanied by BJP Secretary & Grievance Committee Coordinator Arvind Gupta listened to public grievances and took up same with concerned officials for early solutions at BJP Headquarter, here, today.
According to a press note, many individuals and deputations visited the BJP office to meet the party leaders and narrated their woes and problems. The issues presented by common masses before the senior party leaders were related to PHE, PWD, Rural Development, Revenue, Irrigation & Flood Control, Education, Agriculture etc.
Presented issues were on the spot, taken up with the heads of these departments by Sham Choudhary telephonically and they were impressed with immediate solutions.
Sham Choudhary, while listening to the issues represented, said that BJP is concerned to the common masses and their issues. He said that all the senior functionaries of BJP are daily available at the party office to listen to the public grievances.